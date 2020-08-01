Court Appearance

Britney appeared in court on May 10, 2019, for a hearing about her conservatorship. She arrived with Lynne and stayed in the judge’s chambers until members of the public and media cleared out of the courtroom. Her attorney requested to make the hearing private because personal finances and Britney’s minor children would be discussed. After Britney, Lynne and Jamie spoke, the judge ordered a 730 expert evaluation, which is “a very comprehensive report prepared by a team of Britney’s doctors and possibly a court-appointed medical professional,” according to a source. The insider explained that Britney is “exploring formally petitioning the court to end the conservatorship,” with the evaluation being “the first step in the process.”