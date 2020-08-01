Future of Career

The “Slumber Party” songstress’ longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, made headlines on May 15, 2019, when he said she may never perform again. “It’s clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency [Domination]. Not in the near future and possibly never again,” he told TMZ, adding that he is “only here for her when she wants to work.” Later that day, Rudolph attempted to clarify his comments, telling Billboard that Britney may never tour again but another Vegas residency is still an option. The entertainer seemingly hit back at Rudolph’s claims the next day by posting a video on Instagram of herself dancing to Michael and Janet Jackson’s “Scream.”