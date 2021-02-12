Jamie Stands His Ground

Jamie’s attorney, Vivian Thoreen, argued in a January 27, 2021, court filing that Britney’s lawyer, Ingham, could not ask the judge to remove Jamie as co-conservator of the estate because a previous court order stated that changes could only be made if Jamie himself agreed to step down.

In a response filed on February 2, 2021, Ingham pointed out that Jamie could have objected to the co-conservatorship with the “highly sophisticated” Bessemer Trust but failed to do so.