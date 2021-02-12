News

Britney Spears’ Mental Health Battle and Ongoing Conservatorship Drama Explained

Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs With Dad Jamie Spears Over the Years
Jamie’s Control Is Divided

During a hearing on February 11, 2021, the judge ordered that Jamie would share equal power with Bessemer Trust as co-conservators of the estate. The judge left it open for Britney’s lawyers to file another petition in the future should she still want to have Jamie removed.

“It is no secret that my client does not want her father as co-conservator, but we recognize that removal is a separate issue,” Ingham said in court before requesting that Jamie and the trust company “work together” to come up with an investment plan and a proposed budget for Britney.

