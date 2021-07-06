Britney Spears’ Conservator Jodi Montgomery Has ‘No Plans’ to Step Down

Jodi Stays Put

Montgomery noted on July 6, 2021, that she has “no plans” to be removed as Britney’s conservator, just days after Bessemer Trust’s emergency application to be removed as co-conservator was granted.

“Ms. Montgomery has no plans to step down as Ms. Spears’ Temporary Conservator of the Person. She remains committed to steadfastly supporting Ms. Spears in every way she can within the scope of her duties as a conservator of the person,” Montgomery’s lawyer, Lauriann Wright, told Us in a statement. “Ms. Spears as recently as yesterday has asked Ms. Montgomery to continue to serve. Ms. Montgomery will continue to serve as a conservator for as long as Ms. Spears and the Court desire her to do so.”