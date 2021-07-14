Jodi vs. Jamie

After Britney’s father petitioned for a “court-ordered investigation,” Montgomery fired back in a filing of her own. “This Court should not take the bait,” a July 12, 2021, filing read. “Mr. Spears’ thinly veiled attempt to clear his name is absolutely procedurally defective, and must fail. Barring that, the Petition should be continued until Ms. Spears has counsel who can fully represent her interests.”

Montgomery asserted that she “is in full support” of Britney’s claims being verified and is “preparing a comprehensive care plan” with the singer’s medical team to “offer [her] a path to ending her Conservatorship of the Person, as she so unequivocally desire.”