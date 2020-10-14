More Lawyers

Britney’s court-appointed attorney, Ingham, filed documents on September 18, 2020, to ask the judge to approve the law firm Loeb & Loeb LLP to help him with the case. Ingham made the move to seek additional lawyers with expertise in conservatorship litigation to help him prepare for upcoming hearings.

The judge in the case ruled in Britney’s favor on October 14, 2020, and allowed the firm to be brought on to help the pop star regain control of her estate. “The mere presence of Loeb & Loeb has already provoked a massive change,” Ingham said during an hourlong court hearing, referencing Jamie dropping his petition to bring back Wallet. Jamie’s attorney Geraldine Wyle, however, argued that there was no need to bring in additional attorneys who would only take away more money from Britney’s estate.