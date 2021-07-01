New Hearing

According to court documents obtained by Us on June 30, 2021, judge Brenda Pennysigned an order to have Bessemer Trust serve as a co-conservator of the singer’s estate alongside Jamie. The decision was made months ago during a November 2020 hearing, but according to probate and trust attorney Mina Sirkin, the order was most likely not signed until recently to allow parties to file any objection.

One day after news of the co-conservatorship deal made headlines, Bessemer Trust filed an emergency application asking the court to approve their resignation from Britney’s case. The attorneys for Bessemer said their decision to resign was connected to the singer’s June 23 statement and her desire to terminate the conservatorship. “Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes,” the court filing read.

The musician’s next hearing is set for July 14, 2021.