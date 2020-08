Protecting the Boys

A source confirmed to Us on September 3, 2019, that Britney and Federline altered their custody agreement from 50-50 to 30-70, respectively, after Jamie allegedly “shook” Preston during an argument the month prior. K-Fed filed a police report and obtained a restraining order against his former father-in-law after the incident. Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced on September 17 that criminal charges would not be filed against Jamie.