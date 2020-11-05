Wanting Jamie Out

Britney’s attorney filed new documents on November 3, 2020, requesting that Jamie be removed as co-conservator of the singer’s estate once and for all. The filing addressed a letter Jamie filed in October, in which he agreed to Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator after Britney asked for the trust to be the sole conservator of her estate moving forward. Britney’s lawyer claims that Jamie hired a new business manager without consulting his daughter after Tristar Sports and Entertainment Group “suddenly” resigned from the role.

“The October 28 letter is a blatant attempt by JAMES to retain full functional control of her assets, books and records in the face of BRITNEY’S objections, TRISTAR’s resignation and the appointment of BESSEMER TRUST,” the November document reads. “His simple litigation strategy is to introduce a new gatekeeper who admittedly has a major working relationship with his legal team.”

The document continued: “It is now obvious that any effort to create a viable working relationship between and among BRITNEY, BESSEMER TRUST and JAMES would be doomed to failure even without the added stress of litigating BRITNEY’S objections to the Account.”