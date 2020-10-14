December 2018

Offset humbled himself with a public apology to the fashionista on Instagram on December 14. “I only got one birthday wish, and that’s to get my wife back, Cardi,” he said in a video clip. “We going through a lot of things right now, a lot of things in the media. I wanna apologize to you, Cardi. You know, I embarrassed you. I made you look crazy. Doing things I ain’t have no business. I was partaking in activity that I shouldn’t have been taking in, and I apologize. Breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God’s promise, and being a selfish, messed-up husband. … I’m trying to be a better person. I wanna get this off my shoulders, I wanna get this off my back. I apologize to you, Cardi. I love you.”

Though the musician denied physically cheating on his wife, he admitted that the thought had crossed his mind. “I didn’t f—k that girl, but I was entertaining it. … I apologize and I love you. I hope you can forgive me. My birthday wish is just to have you back.”