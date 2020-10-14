Pics

Cardi B and Offset: A Timeline of Their Relationship

By
offset and cardi b timeline
 Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images
40
2 / 40
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

May 2017

Cardi and Offset stepped out together for a date night at a Met Gala afterparty at 1 Oak in New York City.

Back to top