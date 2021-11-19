November 2021

Ahead of her hosting gig at the 2021 American Music Awards, Cardi explained why she’s grateful that she stayed with Offset instead of going through with the divorce. “Of course we went through some challenges,” she said during an appearance on E! News‘ Daily Pop. “We had to get to know each other better. But I feel like I’ve never been happier. I really feel like [it’s] not even just like marriage, it’s the family, the unity, the friendship that we have, the ‘I have your back, you have my back.'”