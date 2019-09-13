Lori’s Alleged Role

According to court documents obtained by ABC News, Loughlin and Giannulli allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” The couple also reportedly sent photos of their daughters on a rowing machine to Singer, who is at the center of the scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli were initially charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud for their alleged roles in the scam, but an indictment from a federal grand jury in Boston on April 9 added a charge of conspiracy to commit money laundering.