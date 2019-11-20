Laughter Abounds

The two women shared many a laugh during their first joint royal engagement, “Making a Difference Together,” on February 28, 2018, with their respective spouses, William and Harry, for the inaugural Royal Foundation Forum in London. Harry spoke on the foursome’s close relationship at the time: “I think it’s really good that we’ve got four different personalities,” he said. “You know, we’ve all got that same passion to want to make a difference. But [we have] different opinions, and I think those opinions work really, really well [together]. Working as a family does have its challenges. Of course it does. … But we’re stuck together for the rest of our lives.” Added Meghan, “Togetherness at its finest.”