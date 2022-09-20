Platinum Jubilee Snub

Once again, the in-laws appeared to avoid one another while Meghan and Harry were in town in June 2022 to celebrate the queen’s Platinum Jubilee. According to royal expert Christopher Andersen, the California residents tried to make amends with the family while in the U.K. but were unsuccessful.

“They went there hoping to mend fences and ran into a brick wall,” he exclusively claimed to Us at the time, adding that he “was personally surprised” that the pair were “excluded” from the balcony during Trooping the Colour. “I thought that there would be an opportunity for [Harry] to show up there to show the solidarity [and] the future of the monarchy. … I’m sure they expected to have a warmer welcome than what they received.”

The Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan author further alleged that “William and Kate made no effort at all to introduce Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to [Lili]” during the visit. He noted that there is still “a lot of tension” between the couples. “As far as I know, nobody believes they spoke [to one another]” during the celebrations, Andersen added.