Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan’s Complex Relationship: Everything We Know

Prince William, Duchess Kate Blindsided By Prince Harry and Meghan News
Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex with Camilla Duchess of Cornwall attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 11, 2019 in London, England. Shutterstock
Royal Blindside

Days after a source told Us that Kate was hoping for her three kids to spend more time with Archie in 2020, Harry and Meghan announced their plans to take a step back from their senior royal roles. A second insider told Us that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were “blindsided” by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision, noting it “rubbed salt into the wounds” by making the announcement the day before Kate’s 38th birthday. 

 

“Meghan is definitely leading the charge on this,” a third source told Us at the time.

