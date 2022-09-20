United in Grief

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, Kate and Meghan reunited alongside their respective husbands, William and Harry, to mourn the loss as a unit. Us confirmed that William, who is now next in line to the throne after his father, Charles, invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them for a public outing on September 10, two days after the queen passed.

The Fab Four were seen in Windsor, England, greeting mourners who came to pay their respect to the late monarch. It was the first time in years that all of them were together in public.

“For all of their differences in the past, many of which still linger, this was what The Queen would have wanted and William knew very well that it was no time to be holding onto grudges or distancing himself from his brother,” a source exclusively told Us of the outing. “They needed to put on a united front and pay their respects for her sake as well as the monarchy as a whole and the people she served so tirelessly during her reign.”

Still, the decision to invite Harry and Meghan wasn’t an “easy” one for William. “Even though they got together to greet people outside of the palaces and look at the flowers and such … you could see a kind of stiffness and formality between the two couples,” royal expert Andersen exclusively told Us in September 2022, adding that while Charles has shown his “interest to get Harry back into the fold,” William may not be as welcoming. “I think he’s got much more of a grudge against Harry at this time,” the author explained, noting that Harry and Meghan appeared to still be “uneasy” with their relatives.