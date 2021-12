Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Just like mom! Though Kaia might not be as tall as her supermodel mother yet, the youngster has definitely inherited Crawford’s mega-watt smile, mile-long legs, and enviable locks. “Other people see more of me in her than I do, but I just see her,” Crawford said in a March 2012 Parade interview. Here, Gerber joined Crawford at the 2015 premiere of VH1’s Barely Famous in West Hollywood, Calif.