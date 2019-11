All’s Well That Ends Well

Being under the same roof at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England, for the holidays meant that Meghan and Kate “couldn’t avoid each other,” a source told Us in January 2019. Luckily, they were able to work through the issues they did have and air their prior grievances. The royal insider revealed that “Meghan made it clear she that felt snubbed by Kate,” while “Kate opened up about feeling like Meghan had used her to climb the royal ladder.”