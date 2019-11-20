Blossoming Friendship

Early on, Kate made it clear that she would be a resource for Meghan as she integrated herself into royal life. She told the Suits alum “that if she ever needed anything, she shouldn’t hesitate to get in touch,” a pal of Meghan’s told Us. “Even if it’s just to get a crash course on her new collection of aides.” Meghan, in turn, worked extra hard to win Kate over. “She really admires how Kate has carved out her own space when it comes to humanitarian work alongside being an amazing mother,” an insider revealed. Kate, meanwhile, found the L.A. native to be “such a breath of fresh air.” By March 2018, their relationship had blossomed into what a source called a “firmly established wonderful friendship.”