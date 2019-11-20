More Holiday Drama

After Harry and Meghan opted to spent Christmas with her mother, Doria Ragland, in December 2019, the royal rift reports were fueled. However, a source told Us at the time that Harry’s relationship with William was more to blame than Kate and Meghan’s strained sisterhood.

“The rift between William and Harry is one of the main reasons behind their decision,” the source told Us. “As it’s Archie’s first Christmas, they want it to be super special. “It’ll be just Doria and the three of them. The drama surrounding the couple has caused a huge amount of stress. They’re making their family their No. 1 priority right now.”