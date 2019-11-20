Playing Things Up for the Camera

After months of feud rumors, both duchesses attended a pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace on December 19, 2018, before spending Christmas Day at St. Mary Magdalene at Sandringham for mass, where they exhibited close body language. Meghan, in particular, placed her hand on Kate’s back at one point, which body language expert Bianca Cobb told Us was a sign of her maternal tendencies. “It’s a gesture that signals comfort, provides reassurance and brings them closer,” she explained to Us. “By standing slightly behind Kate, Meghan is silently saying that she’s got her back. Exactly what you’d expect from sisters-in-law.”

A source later told Us, “It was obvious Kate and Meghan made an effort to show their warmth on camera.”