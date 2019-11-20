Sisters-to-Be

Kate (née Middleton) reacted to news of Harry and Meghan (née Markle)’s engagement in a positive manner. “We are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” she said in a joint statement with her husband, Prince William, on November 27, 2017. She later told reporters, “It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together. William and I are absolutely thrilled. It’s such exciting news. It’s a really happy time for any couple and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment.”