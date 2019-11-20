Supportive Sister-in-Law

Kate was supportive of news in October 2018 that Meghan and Harry were expecting a baby. “William and Kate are very excited for Harry and Meghan,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They’re old pros at ‘the parenting thing’ and want to help them in any way they need over the months ahead.” The Duchess of Cambridge also gushed to fans over the newest royal in Leicester, England, on November 27, 2018, while honoring late football club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. “It’s such a special time to have all kiddies and a cousin for George and Charlotte as well, and Louis, so it’ll be really special.”