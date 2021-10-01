Celebrities Who Have Renewed Their Wedding Vows

Gisele Bünchen and Tom Brady

One time down the aisle wasn’t enough for the model and her athlete hubby, who renewed their vows in Costa Rica months after their first go-around in February 2009. Bündchen reflected on their nine years as husband and wife in her 2018 memoir, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life. “When someone you love is happy, it makes you happy,” she wrote. “Or if they’re sad, it makes you sad. You suffer with them and you have joy with them.” She and the quarterback share children Benjamin and Vivian. (Brady also shares son John with ex Bridget Moynahan.)