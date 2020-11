Miley Cyrus

Following her and Liam Hemsworth’s surprise wedding in December 2018, the “Wrecking Ball” singer slammed speculation that they had a little one on the way. “I’m not ‘Egg-xpecting’ but it’s ‘Egg-celent’ to hear everyone is so ‘Happy For Us,’” the Hannah Montana alum tweeted in January 2019. “We’re happy for us too! ‘Egg-cited’ for this next chapter in our lives. …. Now , can everyone leave me alone.”