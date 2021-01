Tia Mowry

“My #breastfeeding journey has come to an end,” the actress captioned a June 2019 Instagram upload of her and her daughter, Cairo. “13 months in babygirl. We did well. I will never ever forget this experience. It’s bittersweet for me as I would have continued but you didn’t want to.”

Mowry added: “It’s one of the first lessons in motherhood. We are not in control. Our children have their own minds and thoughts and I am forever grateful you’ve chosen me to be your mother.”