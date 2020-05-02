Celebrity Siblings

Beau and Jeff Bridges

The iconic actors come from an acting family led by their father Lloyd Bridges. Both Beau and Jeff appeared on their father’s hit series Sea Hunt early on in their careers (during the 1960s) before breaking out on their own. “It’s not a competition,” Jeff said at the “Beau and Jeff: A Tale of Two Bridges” event in 2014 put on by The Academy. “It’s like we’re on the same team.” Beau’s career highlights include The Fabulous Baker Boys (Jeff was also in this film), and Charlotte’s Web, as well as TV’s Stargate SG-1, Masters of Sex and Bloodline. His younger brother’s acting accomplishments are just as impressive with The Big Lebowski, True Grit, The Giver and Crazy Heart, which won him an Academy Award in 2009.