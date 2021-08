Caitríona Balfe and Tony McGill

The Outlander star returned to Instagram on August 17 after “cooking up [a] little human,” sharing a photo of her infant’s hand. “We are so grateful for this little soul … that he chose us as his parents,” the actress wrote. “I’m in awe of him already and can’t help stare and wonder at all the possibilities of who he will become, where he will go and what he’ll do on the big adventure of his life.”