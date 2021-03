Nathan Kress and London Kress

“Now, almost exactly one year since lockdown began, our lives have drastically changed again,” London wrote via Instagram on March 22. “But, our sweet one, this change has been one of hope and light. You have signified life to us, after so much life has tragically been taken. You have been a rainbow in the cloudy days of COVID, and a rainbow baby to us personally. … We love you deeply, Evie Elise Kress.”