Babies

Inside Celeb Parents’ Unique Nurseries: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jenna Dewan and More

By
Nurseries Ashley Slack Orange Dress
 Kanoa Kai McMillan Photography
56
1 / 56
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Ashley Slack

The Hills: New Beginnings star held her son, Wyatt, while posing in the infant’s nursery in August 2021.

Back to top