Amber Stevens West and Andrew West

The actress joked via Instagram on April 27 that the project she and her fellow Greek alum were “working on” had been a “success,” writing via Instagram: “We acknowledge how incredibly lucky we are to get pregnant and have access to excellent pre and postnatal care which is why we are making a donation to Black Mamas Matter Alliance to help ensure more women, especially women of color, have the opportunity to have healthy families.”