Brett Young and Taylor Young

The country music couple welcomed daughter Rowan Marie Young on July 21. They announced the birth of their second daughter via Instagram on August 1.

“I thought my heart was maxed out. I usually don’t like to be wrong…… I was wrong,” Brett wrote in his caption. “And I can’t wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy. I already love you so much and I can’t wait to watch you and your sister become best friends. FYI….. the women in your life are super heroes and you’re the luckiest lady alive. Presley has been begging for you. Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your mom and sister to always be there to fix it. I love you.”

Taylor added that the 8.5 lb newborn was named after her ancestors, and she has already made the Young family very happy. “Our hearts could burst. Being a family of 4 is such an incredible feeling,” the mom explained. “I cannot wait to continue to get to know our sweet girl. We’ve got one that has daddy’s coloring and one that has mama’s. Our sugar and spice. We are so blessed.”

Rowan joins big sister Presley, 22 months.