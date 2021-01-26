Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett attend the 52nd Annual CMA Awards American Idol Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner Welcome Their First Child
Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett attend the 52nd Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on November 14, 2018. Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner

The American Idol couple announced on January 25 that they’d welcomed their first child, a girl named Baylah May, on January 18. “The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it,” Foehner captioned an Instagram pic of his daughter. “Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding.”

