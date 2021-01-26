Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner

The American Idol couple announced on January 25 that they’d welcomed their first child, a girl named Baylah May, on January 18. “The Lord Jesus has given me so much that I scarce can believe it,” Foehner captioned an Instagram pic of his daughter. “Not only to be saved from sin because of His Gospel but to also be given a Wife who is not only my best friend in the whole wide world but who also has bore me a child. I am a blessed man beyond my understanding.”