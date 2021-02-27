Kellan Lutz and Brittany Gonzales

The former Twilight star and his wife welcomed their first child, daughter Ashtyn Lilly, on February 22, a year after suffering a miscarriage. “The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away,” Gonzales wrote on Instagram on February 26 alongside a photo of three Polaroid pics snapped in the hospital. “It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension.”