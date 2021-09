KJ Apa and Clara Berry

Berry announced the birth of her first child with the Riverdale star on September 26 via Instagram.

“Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September,” the new mom captioned a snap of the little one’s hand holding onto her finger. “He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love. ❤️‍🔥”