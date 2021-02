Nick Kroll and Lily Kwong

“Welcome to the world little one — our beautiful baby boy joined us earthside on 1/21/21. Our hearts are full ♥️🌹♥️,” Kwong announced via Instagram on February 8 alongside a sweet snap of her newborn son’s feet. The little one’s arrival comes two months after the Big Mouth star and Kwong tied the knot in November 2020.