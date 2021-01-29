Babies Inside Celeb Parents’ Unique Nurseries: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jenna Dewan and More By Riley Cardoza January 29, 2021 Courtesy Elsa Hosk/Instagram 25 1 / 25 Elsa Hosk “Baby, we ready now,” the Victoria’s Secret model captioned her January 2021 Instagram Story. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Scripted? Cast Members Reveal If the Show and Couples Are Real Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far 7 Books From Amazon That Will Inspire Creative New Hobbies More News