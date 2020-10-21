Babies

Inside Celeb Parents’ Unique Nurseries: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jenna Dewan and More

By
Hannah Ferrier Below Deck Unique Nurseries Pregnant
 Courtesy of Hannah Ferrier/Instagram
17
1 / 17
podcast
LTG_Mask_600x338_10.21.20

Hannah Ferrier

The Below Deck alum hung kangaroo and koala paintings in October 2020 during her third trimester.

Back to top