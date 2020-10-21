Babies Inside Celeb Parents’ Unique Nurseries: Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jenna Dewan and More By Riley Cardoza October 21, 2020 Courtesy of Hannah Ferrier/Instagram 17 1 / 17 Hannah Ferrier The Below Deck alum hung kangaroo and koala paintings in October 2020 during her third trimester. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Quibi and Vice Team Up for the New Docuseries ‘Big Rad Wolf’ About American Apparel’s Rise and Fall The Calvin Klein Bralette Kristin Cavallari Wore on TV Is Under $30 These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News