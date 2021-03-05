Pregnancies Pregnant Stars Share Ultrasound Pics: Vanessa Morgan, Lindsay Arnold and More By Riley Cardoza March 5, 2021 Inset: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Crystal Smith/Instagram 50 1 / 50 Crystal Smith Ne-Yo’s wife gave a glimpse of their baby-to-be in a March 2021 video. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Revelations From Samantha Markle’s Tell-All Book About Duchess Meghan, ‘The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister’ Part 1 A Complete Timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fairytale Love Story All the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Stars Who Confessed to Going All the Way in the Fantasy Suite! More News