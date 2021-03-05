Pregnancies

Pregnant Stars Share Ultrasound Pics: Vanessa Morgan, Lindsay Arnold and More

By
Crystal Smith ultrasound
 Inset: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Crystal Smith/Instagram
50
1 / 50
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Crystal Smith

Ne-Yo’s wife gave a glimpse of their baby-to-be in a March 2021 video.

Back to top