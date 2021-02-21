Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith

The singer announced on February 21 that he and his wife are expecting their third child, his fifth. “Overjoyed to announce…the family is expanding…! #Number5#5thandFinal #BlessingsOnBlessings @itscrystalsmith 🥰🥰🥰 You ready baby? Let’s go!” he captioned a candlelit video that showed him caressing her bare baby bump as Major’s “Why I Love You” played. The pair — who share two sons, Shaffer and Roman — split in February 2020 after four years of marriage and were headed for divorce before confirming in a TikTok video in November that they had reconciled.