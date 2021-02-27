Teresa Palmer and Mark Webber

The A Discovery of Witches star announced on February 26 — her birthday — that she’s pregnant with her fourth child. “35 years ago right around now I was born in sunny Adelaide,” she captioned three photos on Instagram that showed her cuddling her three kids with husband Webber — sons Bodhi and Forest and daughter Poet — as she revealed her baby bump. “Today I am thinking of my mothers transition to motherhood and feel grateful to her for all she has done for me. I celebrate her, a healthy full life & the miracle of birth. Reflecting on this surrounded by my darling babies, including our newest little love @markwebber #wehavesomanychildren #thebestkindofbirthdaypresent.”