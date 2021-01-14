Pregnant!

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting

By
The Challenge Stars Baby Bumps Theresa Jones
 Courtesy of Theresa Jones/Instagram
8
1 / 8
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_600x338

Theresa Jones and T.J. Jones

“No. 3,” the Challenge alum captioned her January 13 Instagram reveal.

Back to top