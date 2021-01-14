Pregnant! Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting By Riley Cardoza January 14, 2021 Courtesy of Theresa Jones/Instagram 8 1 / 8 Theresa Jones and T.J. Jones “No. 3,” the Challenge alum captioned her January 13 Instagram reveal. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News