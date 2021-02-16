Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Lesley Anne Murphy and Alex Kavanagh

The Bachelor alum and her fiancé welcomed their first child, a girl, on February 12. “Baby girl Kavanagh is here!” Murphy, who appeared on Sean Lowe’s season of The Bachelor in 2013 as well as Bachelor Winter Games, wrote via her Instagram Story. “She is healthy and beautiful, and we are filled with pure wonder and awe to be in her presence. Thank you so much for the love and prayers!!! Mom and Dad are doing amazing, just in need of some rest 🙂 Can’t wait to update you soon.”