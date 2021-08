Pete and Chasten Buttigieg

The U.S. Secretary of Transportation announced via Twitter on August 17 that he and his husband had secretly welcomed a child.

“For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family,” he wrote at the time. “We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon.”