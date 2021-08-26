Babies

Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Olympian Sasha Cohen Gives Birth, Welcomes 2nd Baby With Geoffrey Lieberthal
Sasha Cohen and Geoffrey Lieberthal

“Welcome to the world Paloma Jane Lieberthal,” the Olympian wrote via Instagram on August 24.

