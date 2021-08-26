Babies Celebrity Babies of 2021: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Courtesy of Sasha Cohen/Instagram 170 2 / 170 Sasha Cohen and Geoffrey Lieberthal “Welcome to the world Paloma Jane Lieberthal,” the Olympian wrote via Instagram on August 24. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News 4 Outfits You Need Right Now For Your Upcoming Beach Getaway! Sophia Bush: Why I'm ‘Not Allowed’ to Talk About Chad Michael Murray How Much Reality Stars Get Paid for ‘Bachelor,’ ‘The Challenge’ and More More News