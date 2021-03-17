Pregnant!

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting

By
Broad City Ilana Glazer Is Pregnant and Expecting 1st Child With Husband David Rooklin
Ilana Glazer and David Rooklin Courtesy Ilana Glazer/Instagram
44
1 / 44
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Ilana Glazer and David Rookin

The Broad City alum debuted her baby bump via Entertainment Weekly on March 17.

Back to top