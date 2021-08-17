Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2021: See Which Stars Are Expecting

Michelle Branch

The “Everywhere” crooner announced via Instagram in August 2021 that she was expecting her third child, several months after she had suffered a miscarriage.

“You know you’re pregnant when…,” Branch captioned an Instagram gallery of homemade scones. “Woke up to a picture my friend Sonya sent of scones she was eating in England and I immediately had to hop out of bed and make a batch myself. @officerpatrickcarney was my hero (as usual) and went to the market in search of double cream. Couldn’t be more excited (and nervous! Hello, pregnancy after miscarriage anyone?!) to announce baby Carney is coming early 2022!”