Babies Celebrity Babies of 2019: See Which Stars Gave Birth By Us Weekly Staff September 11, 2019 Courtesy Kirsten Bennett/Instagram 117 118 / 117 Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley “Our sweet baby girl, Marli, is here,” the model captioned a September 6 Instagram upload. Back to top More News Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Teddi Mellencamp Is Pregnant With 3rd Child With Husband Edwin Arroyave This Award-Winning Cellulite Cream Is Totally Transforming Shoppers’ Bodies Kristin Cavallari Stunned in This Revolve Romper — and It’s Still in Stock More News